Turkish Defence Ministry calls some media reports on military activity in Ukraine disinformation

The media reports on military activity in Ukraine should be assessed with caution, as some of them are misinformation, said Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar on Sunday, TASS reported.

"There is military activity there, which has some consequences. There are some reports in the media about it, they need to be assessed very carefully because it is disinformation and fake news. In this regard, a number of undesirable situations need to be prevented," the Sabah newspaper quoted him as saying.

Furthermore, Akar noted that at the Munich Security Conference, Turkey commented on the situation around the Montreux Convention on the regime of the straits. He said that the provisions of the convention were beneficial to all parties and expressed hope that the countries on the Black Sea coast lived in security and comfort.