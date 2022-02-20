France Foreign Ministry: Europe will respond to the deployment of nuclear weapons in Belarus

If Russia deploys nuclear weapons in Belarus, this will seriously affect the security situation in Europe, and the EU will not be able to leave this unanswered, said French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, TASS reported.
His remarks came during an interview with the newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche.
"Russian President Vladimir Putin told French President Emmanuel Macron in Moscow that the deployment of Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus was not being considered and that there would be no more Russian troops in Belarus at the end of the joint exercises. I hope we can then say, 'That's right.' We'll see. Otherwise, this would be a serious change in European security, which cannot go unanswered,” Le Drian said.