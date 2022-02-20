News
India uses drones to deliver COVID-19 vaccine to remote units
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Innovations

The Indian Army has begun using drones to deliver a vaccine against coronavirus infection to remote garrisons in mountainous and inaccessible areas, TASS reported.

The first such delivery was made last Saturday.

The drugs were airlifted to several units in the mountainous areas of the northern union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. These were mostly preparations for the revaccination of troops. It is currently snowing in the mountainous areas of India and it is not easy to reach remote units by ground.

A video posted on the agency's Twitter page shows a package of drugs being attached to a multi-copter and then the vehicle dropping the package at a designated point. According to the agency, the vaccines are packaged in such a way as to ensure the integrity of the drugs during delivery.
