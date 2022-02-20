Sweden cuts embassy staff in Kyiv

Sweden decided on Sunday to cut the number of staff at its embassy in Kyiv amid the worsening crisis around Ukraine, TASS reported.
Sweden Foreign Minister Ann Linde said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has decided to reduce the number of staff at the Swedish embassy in Kyiv.
Prior to this, family members of the diplomatic mission's staff left Kyiv on the recommendation of the Foreign Ministry.
According to Linde, the government is closely monitoring the situation in and around Ukraine, and the embassy itself has taken the necessary measures to ensure the safety of the remaining staff. According to the ministry, the embassy will continue to provide consular services and will continue its diplomatic work.
As of 12 February, the Swedish Foreign Ministry advised residents of the Kingdom to refrain from traveling to Ukraine because of the serious and unpredictable security situation in and around the country. Swedes in Ukraine have been asked to leave the country.