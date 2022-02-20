France President has phone conversation with Russian counterpart

French President Emmanuel Macron held a telephone conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, after which he called his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy, RIA Novosti reported, citing Agence France-Presse.
"The phone conversation with President Putin lasted 1 hour and 45 minutes. The President of the Republic is currently on the phone with President Zelenskyy," the Elysee Palace said.
Macron had earlier called Putin on Sunday at 11:00 am. Before that, on Saturday night, the French leader spoke to Zelenskyy.