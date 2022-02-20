Kuleba calls on EU countries to give Ukraine prospect of membership

Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has called on European Union member states to grant Ukraine the prospect of EU membership, UNIAN reported.
His remarks came during an online briefing on Facebook.
"It is time to give Ukraine a European perspective. Clearly define and clearly say that Ukraine will be a member of the European Union," he said.
The Minister noted that this should be done now.
"No matter what Russia tries to do, Ukraine and the Ukrainian people will be part of the big European family. This would be an extremely powerful and timely signal. We call on our partners to put aside any hesitations and to say clearly: Ukraine is part of us. We are one," Kuleba said.