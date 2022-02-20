Olympic flame extinguished to end Beijing 2022 Games

The Olympic flame of the 2022 Winter Games is extinguished at the National Stadium in Beijing, TASS reported.
A closing ceremony for the Winter Olympics was held in the Chinese capital on Sunday. Earlier, the head of the International Olympic Committee had declared the Beijing Games closed.
Athletes from 91 countries participated in the competitions. 109 medals were awarded in 7 sports (15 disciplines). The Norwegian team won 16 gold, 8 silver and 13 bronze medals. Germany (12-10-5) ranked second, China (9-4-2) came in third, with Russia ninth (6-12-14). The Norwegians were first (37), Russians were second (32), and Germans were third (27) in terms of the total medal count.
Beijing was the first city to host the Summer and Winter Olympic Games. In 2008, the opening and closing ceremonies of the Summer Olympics were also held at the National Stadium in Beijing.