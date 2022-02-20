News
Monday
February 21
News
Russia President: West must take Russia's security demands seriously
Region:Russia
Theme: Politics

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in talks with French President Emmanuel Macron that the US and NATO needed to take Russia's security requirements seriously, the Kremlin press service reported.

Putin "once again stressed the necessity for the United States and NATO to take Russia’s demands on ensuring security guarantees seriously and to respond to them in a concrete and substantive manner," the Kremlin report said.

The presidents agreed to continue contacts at various levels, the report added.

 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
