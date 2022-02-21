News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
February 21
USD
478.7
EUR
543.8
RUB
6.22
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
February 21
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.7
EUR
543.8
RUB
6.22
Show news feed
National Security Service: NSS is able to ensure safety of President, every citizen, those who visited Artsakh
National Security Service: NSS is able to ensure safety of President, every citizen, those who visited Artsakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The National Security Service (NSS) of the Artsakh Republic (AR) has issued a statement. It reads as follows:

"Taking into account the concerns raised in our society due to the statement disseminated by the prosecutor's office of the Republic of Azerbaijan on bringing the President of the Artsakh Republic to account, the AR National Security Service assures that the service is able to ensure the task put before it on the safety of state officials—in the person of the president of the republic—as well as of every citizen of the Artsakh Republic, and the persons who visited Artsakh—taking additional measures.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Protest against arrival of Azerbaijani MPs in Yerevan
The MPs will present the position of the Azerbaijani side on the issues to be discussed at the meetings...
 Azerbaijan President meets EU Special Representative for South Caucasus
Aliyev highlighted the importance of the meeting with the Armenian Prime Minister held in December...
 Azerbaijan demands from Armenia but does not want to fulfill its own promises
The Azerbaijani FM met with the EU Special Representative…
 Armenia deputy PM asks that Pope Francis continue noting in his prayers return of Armenian captives from Azerbaijan
Hambardzum Matevosyan received Archbishop Jose Avelino Bettencourt, the papal nuncio to Armenia…
 Azerbaijan declares Armenia ex-Presidents Robert Kocharyan and Serzh Sargsyan wanted
To note, Interpol does not accept declaring persons wanted for political reasons…
 Artsakh Defence Ministry denies another lie by Azerbaijan
The command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent has been informed of the ceasefire violation...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos