US Embassy in Armenia to be closed today

The United States on Monday celebrates Presidents’ Day. Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned about this from the U.S. Embassy in Armenia.
“Although Presidents’ Day is popularly recognized as honoring the first U.S. President George Washington, born on February 12, 1732, and the 16th U.S. President Abraham Lincoln, born on February 22, 1806, today the holiday is viewed as a day to celebrate all U.S. presidents, past and present, and marked on the third Monday of February. The Embassy is closed today in observation of the holiday,” the embassy added.