News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
February 21
USD
478.7
EUR
543.8
RUB
6.22
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
February 21
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.7
EUR
543.8
RUB
6.22
Show news feed
US Embassy in Armenia to be closed today
US Embassy in Armenia to be closed today
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

The United States on Monday celebrates Presidents’ Day. Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned about this from the U.S. Embassy in Armenia.

“Although Presidents’ Day is popularly recognized as honoring the first U.S. President George Washington, born on February 12, 1732, and the 16th U.S. President Abraham Lincoln, born on February 22, 1806, today the holiday is viewed as a day to celebrate all U.S. presidents, past and present, and marked on the third Monday of February. The Embassy is closed today in observation of the holiday,” the embassy added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Simonyan: US is steady partner and friend of Armenia
The acting president received the American ambassador…
 Armenia deputy PM, US ambassador underscore efforts to establish regional stability, lasting peace
Mher Grigoryan received Ambassador Lynne Tracy, as well as USAID/Armenia Mission Director John Allelo...
 Armenia ambassador, US official discuss defense cooperation within framework of strategic dialogue
Lilit Makunts had a telephonic conversation with Laura Cooper, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia…
Catholicos of All Armenians travels to US
Karekin II will pay a patriarchal visit…
 Constitutional Court president, US envoy discuss creating more independent, transparent judicial institutions in Armenia
The ambassador commended Armenia for progress made in this area…
 U.S. Embassy: We express our gratitude for Armenia’s partnership with us
"As Armenia honors its armed forces today...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos