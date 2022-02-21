News
Monday
February 21
News
Video surveillance camera records moment of tragic road accident in Armenia’s Abovyan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents


At around 8pm on Sunday, a BMW X5 and a VAZ-2106 collided in the beginning of Abovyan, Armenia, after which the BMW collided with an Opel.

The driver of VAZ-2106, Vachagan Petrosyan, 45, and four passengers—Armine Petrosyan, 39, Vahe Petrosyan, 16, Gyulnara Petrosyan, 64, and Meline Gasparyan, 34—died on the spot, and the 14-year-old female passenger suffered critical injuries and was hospitalized.

A video surveillance camera recorded the moment of this tragic road accident, as a result of which the aforesaid five members of a family died and a minor was taken to the hospital.

A 53-year-old man told the police officers at the scene that he was the driver of the BMW X5.

But it turned out that another man, Razmik Davtyan, 29, was actually driving the BMW X5 at the time of this accident. He was found in a house in Armavir city at 4:30am on Monday, 2010, taken to a police station, then submitted to the investigative body, confessed, and was detained.

And the abovementioned 53-year-old man who claimed to be behind the steering wheel of the BMW X5 at the time of this accident is actually Razmik Davtyan's father.
Հայերեն
