Armenia legislature committee does not support opposition draft statement on 'Shushi Declaration'

The Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia on Monday did not support the draft statement tabled by the "Armenia" Faction—and on the "Shushi Declaration" ratified by Azerbaijan and Turkey.
Four MPs voted for this draft, whereas six lawmakers from the NA ruling majority "Civil Contract" Faction abstained from voting.
The aforesaid draft statement reads as follows, in particular: "The ‘Shushi Declaration,’ with its provocative and destructive nature, is unacceptable for the Republic of Armenia. It is a serious challenge to regional and global security, does not contribute to the peaceful development of our region, contradicts the Armenian-Turkish relations’ normalization on the principle of 'without preconditions,' and raises serious doubts about official Ankara's real behavior and intentions."