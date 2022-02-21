More than 200 cases of dengue fever in Fiji

Dengue fever has been diagnosed in 213 patients in the Republic of Fiji, local authorities confirmed, Radio New Zealand reported.
According to the Fiji Ministry of Health, following heavy rains that hit the archipelago islands last week, the number of dengue fever cases has increased significantly.
Workers of Fiji's Centre for Communicable Disease Control are currently assisting people facing the disease.
The Government of the Republic of Fiji does not consider the situation of dengue infection to be critical. Nevertheless, the number of cases is higher than in 2021.
The incidence of dengue fever in Fiji has remained high since 2014, with outbreaks occurring periodically.
Symptoms of dengue fever include fever, nausea, rash, headache and lower back pain.