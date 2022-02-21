Daily Mail: At least two ministers to resign if Johnson is punished for COVID parties

At least two cabinet ministers will withdraw support for the Prime Minister if he is handed a fixed penalty notice in relation to Covid rule breaches during scandalous parties, the Daily Mail reported.
Johnson himself has repeatedly refused to say whether he will step down if he is punished as part of a police investigation.
There are more than 20 ministers in the British Cabinet, among them, of course, Johnson's allies. They are convinced that he should not be forced to resign if his guilt is proven. However, not everyone in the government is of this view.
According to the newspaper, two ministers have said the Prime Minister's position will be untenable if he is found to have breached lockdown laws and is fined by the police.
Parties of Britain's political elite were held several times during the COVID-19 pandemic. In particular, the publication of an invitation to a party held in May 2020 caused outrage. It was sent an hour after the country's subjects were banned from gathering for more than two. It invited guests to "enjoy the lovely weather" and encouraged them to bring their own drinks.