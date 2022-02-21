News
Azerbaijan parliament announces names of its lawmakers heading for Armenia
Azerbaijan parliament announces names of its lawmakers heading for Armenia
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Milli Majlis (parliament) of Azerbaijan announced the names of the members of its delegation heading for Yerevan.

"On Tuesday, February 22, the sittings of the Committee of the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly [(PA)] will be held in the Armenian capital, to which Azerbaijani MPs [also] will attend," Haqqin.az reported citing the press service of the Milli Majlis.

According to the parliament, Tair Mirkishili and Sultan Mammadov, members of the Azerbaijani delegation to the Euronest PA, will attend this event. These MPs will voice the position of the Azerbaijani side on the matters to be discussed at the sittings.
