Armenia and Korea foreign ministers exchange congratulatory messages
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

The Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Korea celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, Ministry's press service reported.

The Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the two countries exchanged letters on this occasion.

According to the Ministry's press service, the sides noted that the friendly relations between the two countries, based on deep understanding and mutual respect, have already been developing over the past three decades in various spheres.

 The two sides expressed readiness to further develop cooperation between the countries in political, economic, cultural and digital spheres.

 

 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
