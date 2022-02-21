Coronavirus infected Queen Elizabeth II continues to work

Despite a confirmed coronavirus, Elizabeth II will continue to work, the 95-year-old queen plans to hold a series of online and telephone meetings this week, the Daily Mail reported.

Only one event, which was due to take place in person, is likely to be cancelled.

Hours after Covid's diagnosis was announced, the Queen congratulated the British women's and men's curling teams for medals at the Beijing Winter Olympics. In addition, despite her illness, Elizabeth II followed the races at Newbury and 'cheered as her horse won at Newbury.

Elizabeth II tested positive for Covid-19 days after an outbreak among staff at Windsor Castle. The diagnosis is worrying given the queen's age and recent rumours about her majesty's poor health. The Queen cancelled a visit to Northern Ireland in October on the advice of doctors and was hospitalised for a day's check-up afterwards.