News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
February 21
USD
478.7
EUR
543.8
RUB
6.22
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
February 21
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.7
EUR
543.8
RUB
6.22
Show news feed
Armenia FM to Euronest PA co-chairs: Azerbaijan continuously violates norms of international law
Armenia FM to Euronest PA co-chairs: Azerbaijan continuously violates norms of international law
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – The Foreign Minister of Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan, on Monday received the Co-Chairs of the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly (PA) Andrius Kubilius and Maka Botchorishvili, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The Foreign Minister of Armenia commended the dynamics of the development of the Armenia-EU partnership, highly appreciating the role of parliamentary diplomacy in that context. Ararat Mirzoyan also expressed gratitude to the European Parliament for demonstrating its principled position on a number of important issues for Armenia. The interlocutors also exchanged views on the prospects of further cooperation within the framework of the Eastern Partnership.

The Co-Chairs of the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly commended the reforms of the recent years in Armenia in the spheres of democracy, the rule of law, and the fight against corruption. Both sides emphasized the holding of free and transparent snap elections in Armenia in 2021 amid a number of challenges.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia and the Co-Chairs of the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly touched upon a wide range of issues on regional security and stability.

Touching upon the urgent humanitarian issues, Minister Mirzoyan stressed the need for repatriation of the Armenian prisoners of war and civilian hostages illegally held in Azerbaijan. The Foreign Minister stressed the inadmissibility of Azerbaijan's continuous violation of the norms of international law and the decision of the UN International Court of Justice on provisional measures.

The need for a full resumption of negotiation for the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict’s comprehensive and lasting settlement under the mandate of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship was also stressed.

During the meeting, the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Turkey was also touched upon.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Protest against arrival of Azerbaijani MPs in Yerevan
The MPs will present the position of the Azerbaijani side on the issues to be discussed at the meetings...
 Azerbaijan President meets EU Special Representative for South Caucasus
Aliyev highlighted the importance of the meeting with the Armenian Prime Minister held in December...
 Azerbaijan demands from Armenia but does not want to fulfill its own promises
The Azerbaijani FM met with the EU Special Representative…
 Armenia deputy PM asks that Pope Francis continue noting in his prayers return of Armenian captives from Azerbaijan
Hambardzum Matevosyan received Archbishop Jose Avelino Bettencourt, the papal nuncio to Armenia…
 Azerbaijan declares Armenia ex-Presidents Robert Kocharyan and Serzh Sargsyan wanted
To note, Interpol does not accept declaring persons wanted for political reasons…
 Artsakh Defence Ministry denies another lie by Azerbaijan
The command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent has been informed of the ceasefire violation...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos