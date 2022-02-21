China to impose sanctions on US after arms sale to Taiwan

The Chinese government will impose sanctions against the US after Washington sold arms to Taiwan, Reuters reported.
The remarks came at a briefing by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin.
At issue are US companies Lockheed Martin and Raytheon Technologies which have long been involved in supplying arms to Taiwan.
"In accordance with the relevant stipulations in China's anti-foreign sanctions law, the Chinese government has decided to take countermeasures on the infringing acts of Raytheon Technologies and Lockheed Martin," Wang said.
According to him, arms sales to Taiwan flagrantly violate the One China principle, which severely damages both China's sovereignty and security interests. That is why China strongly opposes and condemns arms sales.
The Chinese diplomat did not explain what the sanctions would be or when they would take effect.