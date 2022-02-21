Azerbaijan demands from Armenia but does not want to fulfill its own promises

Azerbaijani foreign minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Monday met with Toivo Klaar, the European Union (EU) Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia, Azerbaijani media reported citing their foreign ministry.

“During the meeting, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov briefed the opposite side on the current situation in the region, including the work done by Azerbaijan to implement the trilateral statements. The Minister noted the active role of the EU in supporting peacebuilding efforts in the region, in particular the high-level meetings held at the initiative of the President of the EU Council. Speaking about the agreements reached at these meetings, he stressed the importance of fulfilling the promises made by Armenia, including the provision by Armenia of information regarding the fate of about 4,000 Azerbaijanis missing in the first Karabakh war.

“Jeyhun Bayramov said that the EU's support to the demining process in the liberated areas of our country, as well as other reconstruction work, was highly appreciated.

“Special Representative Toivo Klaar referred to the meeting with the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. He stressed that the EU is ready to support the process of achieving peace, security and progress in the region. He noted that a meeting with ANAMA is planned during his visit and opportunities to increase assistance to the demining process will be considered.

“The sides also exchanged views on the conclusion of negotiations on a new comprehensive agreement between the EU and Azerbaijan and expressed mutual interest in this regard,” reads the respective statement.

To note, about a thousand people went missing on the Armenian side during the first Karabakh war in the early 1990s. Using the aforesaid vocabulary of the Azerbaijani FM, it can be confirmed that Azerbaijan must fulfill its own promises and provide information about these missing persons. This is truly about search and collaboration in humanitarian issues, which Azerbaijan has declined from in recent decades.

At the same time, it should be reminded that Azerbaijan itself refuses to fulfill the provisions of the trilateral statement of November 9, 2020; that is, to release all the captives and stop the aggressive actions.