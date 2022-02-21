News
Monday
February 21
USD
478.7
EUR
543.8
RUB
6.22
News
Dollar loses value in Armenia
Dollar loses value in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 478,70 /$1 in Armenia on Monday; this is down by AMD 0.30, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 543.80 (down by AMD 0.82), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 652.66 (up by AMD 0.17), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.22 (down by AMD 0.10) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 365,83, AMD 29143,57 and AMD 16791,1, respectively.

 

 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
