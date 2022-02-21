Speaker of Turkish Parliament arrives in Georgia

Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Mustafa Sentop is in Georgia, First Georgian Channel reported.
The Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey was welcomed at the airport by the first Vice-Speaker of the Georgian Parliament, George Volski, and the Chairman of the Committee on Diaspora and the Caucasus, Beka Odisharia.
Mustafa Sentop will have his first meeting with the Speaker of the Georgian Parliament Shalva Papuashvili. The meeting of the Speaker of the Parliament and the members of the Parliament with the Turkish delegation in extended format is also planned.
After the meeting, Shalva Papuashvili and Mustafa Sentop will sign a document on cooperation between the parliaments of Georgia and Turkey and will make a joint statement.