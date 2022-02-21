Russia intends to officially raise relations with Azerbaijan to alliance level

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev, who is on an official visit to Russia, on Tuesday, the Kremlin press service reported.
The statement said that following the talks, a declaration on allied cooperation would be signed, taking relations between Russia and Azerbaijan to the allied level.
According to the Kremlin, the parties plan to discuss a whole range of issues of further development of bilateral relations in political, trade and economic and humanitarian spheres.
"It is meant to consider the implementation of the agreements of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia on Nagorno-Karabakh of November 9, 2020, January 11 and November 26, 2021, including measures to restore economic and transport links in the South Caucasus," the Russian presidential press service added.