Why do residents of Donetsk and Luhansk refrain from leaving their homes?

Despite the fact that the authorities of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk started evacuating civilians to Russian territory on Friday, only 61,000 people have moved to the Russian Federation so far, the press service of Russia Federal Security Service in the Rostov reported.
Meanwhile, the heads of the Luhansk and Donetsk, Leonid Pasechnik and Denis Pushilin, have announced the evacuation of residents of the republics to Russian territory, particularly to the Rostov, due to the "growing threat of hostilities." To date, neither side has declared large-scale military action.
According to the DPR's main statistics department, the republic's total population as of 1 July 2019 is 2.274 million, of which 944,000 are in Donetsk. The population of the LPR, according to that republic's main statistical authority, as of 1 September 2019 was 1.447m people, including 431,000 in Luhansk.