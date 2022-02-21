Ukraine demands immediate consultations at UN Security Council

Canada aims to end coronavirus protests with fines

Education Ministers of Georgia and Azerbaijan sign bilateral cooperation agreement

Earthquake hits Georgia

Armenia PM invites Vladimir Putin to visit Armenia

NEWS.am digest: Latest on situation in eastern Ukraine, Azerbaijani MPs arrive in Armenia

Putin and Pashinyan discuss Nagorno-Karabakh by phone

Taliban creates 'grand army' for Afghanistan

Putin says he will decide today on recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk

France Foreign Minister invites Lavrov to Paris to discuss crisis in Ukraine

Iran Foreign Ministry: No Concessions in Vienna on Iranian Nation's Rights

Russian FM to meet with his Turkish counterpart in Antalya

Australia opens borders to vaccinated tourists

Donetsk and Luhansk heads ask Putin to recognize independence of republics

Armenia Security Council Secretary and Ambassador of Sweden discuss regional issues

Protest against arrival of Azerbaijani MPs in Yerevan

BBC: UK says Putin intends to launch invasion of Ukraine

Ameriabank receives another IFC award in trade-finance sector

China to impose sanctions on US after arms sale to Taiwan

Azerbaijan President meets EU Special Representative for South Caucasus

Biden asks Macron to organize summit with Putin

Azerbaijan demands from Armenia but does not want to fulfill its own promises

Speaker of Turkish Parliament arrives in Georgia

Why do residents of Donetsk and Luhansk refrain from leaving their homes?

Russia intends to officially raise relations with Azerbaijan to alliance level

Armenia deputy PM asks that Pope Francis continue noting in his prayers return of Armenian captives from Azerbaijan

Dollar loses value in Armenia

Azerbaijan declares Armenia ex-Presidents Robert Kocharyan and Serzh Sargsyan wanted

Coronavirus infected Queen Elizabeth II continues to work

Armenia justice minister meets with Iran counterpart

Artsakh Defence Ministry denies another lie by Azerbaijan

Armenia FM to Euronest PA co-chairs: Azerbaijan continuously violates norms of international law

Security Council chief briefs Euronest PA vice president on Armenia position on Karabakh conflict settlement

Daily Mail: At least two ministers to resign if Johnson is punished for COVID parties

Armenia and Korea foreign ministers exchange congratulatory messages

More than 200 cases of dengue fever in Fiji

War veterans reopen road to Yerevan international airport

Azerbaijan president receives EU Special Representative

Wounded Karabakh soldier in satisfactory condition

War participants block Yerevan international airport road

Trump launches Truth Social app

Azerbaijan MFA accuses Armenia of ‘encouraging interethnic discord’

Belarusian citizen sentenced to 2 years in prison for insulting president

Ruling force legislator: Azerbaijan MPs already arrived in Armenia

Azerbaijan parliament announces names of its lawmakers heading for Armenia

Argentine: Blogger gets almost $1 million in donations per day to fight fires

National Security Service: NSS is able to ensure safety of President, every citizen, those who visited Artsakh

Copper rises in price

Video surveillance camera records moment of tragic road accident in Armenia’s Abovyan

Gold prices are declining

Armenia legislature committee does not support opposition draft statement on 'Shushi Declaration'

293 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

US Embassy in Armenia to be closed today

Majority faction is against Armenia parliament adopting statement condemning ‘Shushi Declaration’

Military plane crashed in Iran

Call received on bomb in Yerevan police station

US Embassy urges Americans in Russia to consider evacuation plans

Rectangular ivory dice found during excavations in India

World oil prices are falling

Researchers find link between physical attractiveness and immune system

Curiosity rover discovers strange object on Mars

India uses drones to deliver COVID-19 vaccine to remote units

About 150 protesters detained in Ottawa in a day

Erdogan expects to discuss the situation around Ukraine with Putin

Russia President: West must take Russia's security demands seriously

Blinken says US does not intend to impose sanctions against Russia yet

Cuba accuses US of organizing hysteria against Russia

Olympic flame extinguished to end Beijing 2022 Games

Kuleba calls on EU countries to give Ukraine prospect of membership

France President has phone conversation with Russian counterpart

Elizabeth II tests positive for COVID-19

Police helicopter crashes in southern California

Ukraine Foreign Minister says Kyiv is not preparing provocations against Moscow

Sweden cuts embassy staff in Kyiv

Russia President to meet his Azerbaijani counterpart

Peskov: Russia does not even want to say the word ‘war’

Armenia PM’s message on occasion of Karabakh Movement anniversary

EU Chief: West ‘can't keep offering olive branch' while Russia masses troops

France Foreign Ministry: Europe will respond to the deployment of nuclear weapons in Belarus

Iran President names conditions for keeping nuclear deal intact

Turkish Defence Ministry calls some media reports on military activity in Ukraine disinformation

Armenia ex-president: Artsakh will always be ours

Luhansk and Donetsk report shelling and civilian casualties

More than 40,000 Donbas residents arrive in Russia

British PM says there is risk of biggest war since the end of World War II

Armenia Foreign Minister takes part in discussion on prospects for South Caucasus

UN comments on Zelenskyy's remarks over Budapest Memorandum

Biden to convene National Security Council meeting on Ukraine

Armenia Foreign Minister meets with director of Jigsaw Google

Blast hits Kabul, media claims

Zelenskyy speaks on need to introduce preventive sanctions against Russia

Greece and Turkey to hold new talks in Athens next week

Russian peacekeepers provide humanitarian aid to 27 children in Nagorno-Karabakh

NATO transfers its staff from office in Kyiv to Lviv

Iranian FM considers time and quality as important elements of agreement

Karabakh FM considers it imperative to self-organize after the war, to face challenges

Yerevan hosting discussion on ‘Azerbaijani Armenophobia as an international threat to Armenianness’

Armenia, Saudi Arabia FMs confer on collaboration

Hexact makes Google BigQuery accessible and launches an API marketplace: The startup has announced a new strategy

France, Russia FMs discuss Ukraine situation