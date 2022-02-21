Iran Foreign Ministry: No Concessions in Vienna on Iranian Nation's Rights

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh speaking at a weekly press conference on Monday told there will be no concessions concerning the rights of the Iranian people in the ongoing talks to restore the 2015 nuclear deal, Tasnim reported.

"Iran's inalienable rights and nuclear achievements will certainly be protected," he said.

Khatibzadeh noted that significant progress has been made on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in talks in Vienna between Tehran and the P4+1 group of countries.

However, he condemned the West "for lacking the resolve to make political decisions critical to the negotiations."

The spokesman added that the pending issues in the talks are “the most difficult, strategic and serious issues that must be resolved.”

He emphasized that “We are still awaiting decisions that Europe and the US must make,” noting that Tehran has not seen their will to make such decisions yet.

Commenting on remarks by the Israeli prime minister, who recently said he expected an agreement to be concluded soon in Vienna, Khatibzadeh said statements by Israeli leaders were always aimed at "waging a psychological war" against the Islamic Republic.