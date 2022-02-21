News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
February 21
USD
478.7
EUR
543.8
RUB
6.22
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
February 21
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.7
EUR
543.8
RUB
6.22
Show news feed
Iran Foreign Ministry: No Concessions in Vienna on Iranian Nation's Rights
Iran Foreign Ministry: No Concessions in Vienna on Iranian Nation's Rights
Region:Iran
Theme: Politics

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh speaking at a weekly press conference on Monday told there will be no concessions concerning the rights of the Iranian people in the ongoing talks to restore the 2015 nuclear deal, Tasnim reported.

"Iran's inalienable rights and nuclear achievements will certainly be protected," he said.

Khatibzadeh noted that significant progress has been made on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in talks in Vienna between Tehran and the P4+1 group of countries.

However, he condemned the West "for lacking the resolve to make political decisions critical to the negotiations."

The spokesman added that the pending issues in the talks are “the most difficult, strategic and serious issues that must be resolved.”

He emphasized that “We are still awaiting decisions that Europe and the US must make,” noting that Tehran has not seen their will to make such decisions yet.

Commenting on remarks by the Israeli prime minister, who recently said he expected an agreement to be concluded soon in Vienna, Khatibzadeh said statements by Israeli leaders were always aimed at "waging a psychological war" against the Islamic Republic.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Iranian MFA denies reports by Western media about reaching agreement on nuclear deal
Iran dismissed a Reuters report that the Vienna talks worked out a deal to renew the 2015 Iran...
 Khamenei: Iran never sought nuclear weapons
Speaking about Iran's peaceful nuclear program, Khamenei said that enemies are seeking to deprive Iranians of a peaceful atom...
 France warns Iran must accept nuclear deal within days
There are only a few days left for Iran to accept an agreement on its nuclear program at the talks in Vienna...
 Iran MFA says no stalemate in nuclear deal talks
On Sunday, the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Ali Shamkhani, wrote on Twitter that the work...
 German Foreign Minister: Nuclear talks with Iran enter final phase
Despite Israel's reservations, a return to the nuclear deal would make the region safer.
 Khamenei says previous and current US presidents disgraced their country
“Whenever the camp of truth enters the field to confront the camp of falsehood...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos