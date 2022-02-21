Donetsk and Luhansk heads ask Putin to recognize independence of republics

The heads of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, Denis Pushilin and Leonid Pasechnik, asked Vladimir Putin to recognize the independence of the republics, RIA Novosti reported.
The information is also confirmed by the Ukrainian news agency UNIAN, referring to Russian media.
"The leader of Donetsk Denis Pushilin, has asked the president of the Russian Federation to recognize the independence of the 'republic'. Leonid Pasechnik, the leader of the Luhansk, has made a similar request," the news agency said in a statement.
TASS reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he had convened the Security Council to discuss the situation in Donbas.