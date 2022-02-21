Russian FM to meet with his Turkish counterpart in Antalya

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will meet with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Antalya, and will also take part in a trilateral meeting of the countries - guarantors of the Astana process (Russia, Iran, Turkey) on Syria, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov noted at the opening of the XI Middle East Conference of the Valdai International Discussion Club, TASS reports.
“A bilateral meeting with the participation of our minister and a trilateral meeting of foreign ministers - guarantors of the Astana process will be held in Antalya,” he said.
Bogdanov noted that Russia and Turkey are also conducting a military dialogue. "Our leadership at the Khmeimim base has very advanced and effective contacts with the Turkish military," the deputy minister added.
Earlier, a source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry said that Lavrov confirmed in a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu his participation in the diplomatic forum, which will be held in Antalya on March 11-13, as well as in the meeting on Syria in the Astana format.
In turn, Cavusoglu earlier said that a meeting on Syria in the Astana format was scheduled the day before the diplomatic forum in Antalya. The previous international meeting on Syria was held on December 21-22, 2021 in Nur-Sultan at the level of special representatives of the guarantor countries.