News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
February 21
USD
478.7
EUR
543.8
RUB
6.22
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
February 21
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.7
EUR
543.8
RUB
6.22
Show news feed
Canada aims to end coronavirus protests with fines
Canada aims to end coronavirus protests with fines
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society

During another weekend of protests in Canada related to coronavirus restrictions, some 200 arrests were made in the nation's capital, CNN reported.

Authorities are considering stopping the demonstrations, which have been going on for weeks, with vehicle evacuations and fines being imposed on protesters.

Police said they used pepper spray and special tactics over the weekend to disperse crowds and make arrests of protesters who had gathered in front of parliament.

According to police, among those arrested were protesters who allegedly had smoke grenades and fireworks and were also wearing body armor.

The Ontario Police Special Investigation Unit is also looking into an incident in which a woman was reportedly seriously injured and a second incident in which a police officer used firearms against protesters.

Ottawa Police Service Chief Steve Bell told a news conference on Sunday that the number of protesters had dropped dramatically.

Bell said 191 protesters had been arrested and 107 people had been charged. The charges include obstructing police, disobeying a court order, assault, disorderly conduct, weapons possession and assaulting a police officer, he said.

Chris Harkins, the deputy commissioner of the Ontario Provincial Police, told a news conference that 76 vehicles were impounded and evacuated.

The protests in Ottawa were initiated in late January by a group of truck drivers opposed to the Covid-19 vaccination and mandatory testing. But they were joined by others outside the trucking industry to express their dissatisfaction with a range of other anti-Covid-19 measures, such as requirements to wear masks in schools.

Officials have promised to end the protests with unprecedented protocols, including the Emergency Situations Act. The law allows the Canadian government to deploy military forces, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has made it clear that troops will not be needed.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Australia opens borders to vaccinated tourists
Almost two years have passed since the country's authorities decided to close the state borders...
 Coronavirus infected Queen Elizabeth II continues to work
Only one event, which was due to take place in person, is likely to be cancelled...
 1 more person dies of coronavirus in Artsakh
And 84 new cases of this disease were confirmed…
 1,469 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
And 33 more coronavirus patients have died, but three of them—from some other illnesses…
 California develops plan to live with Covid in the long term
California has laid out a plan that treats Covid as a permanent aspect of life, anticipating future outbreaks and new variants...
 Germany crosses omicron peak
He noted government measures to contain the number of infections have been effective...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos