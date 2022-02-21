Canada aims to end coronavirus protests with fines

During another weekend of protests in Canada related to coronavirus restrictions, some 200 arrests were made in the nation's capital, CNN reported.

Authorities are considering stopping the demonstrations, which have been going on for weeks, with vehicle evacuations and fines being imposed on protesters.

Police said they used pepper spray and special tactics over the weekend to disperse crowds and make arrests of protesters who had gathered in front of parliament.

According to police, among those arrested were protesters who allegedly had smoke grenades and fireworks and were also wearing body armor.

The Ontario Police Special Investigation Unit is also looking into an incident in which a woman was reportedly seriously injured and a second incident in which a police officer used firearms against protesters.

Ottawa Police Service Chief Steve Bell told a news conference on Sunday that the number of protesters had dropped dramatically.

Bell said 191 protesters had been arrested and 107 people had been charged. The charges include obstructing police, disobeying a court order, assault, disorderly conduct, weapons possession and assaulting a police officer, he said.

Chris Harkins, the deputy commissioner of the Ontario Provincial Police, told a news conference that 76 vehicles were impounded and evacuated.

The protests in Ottawa were initiated in late January by a group of truck drivers opposed to the Covid-19 vaccination and mandatory testing. But they were joined by others outside the trucking industry to express their dissatisfaction with a range of other anti-Covid-19 measures, such as requirements to wear masks in schools.

Officials have promised to end the protests with unprecedented protocols, including the Emergency Situations Act. The law allows the Canadian government to deploy military forces, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has made it clear that troops will not be needed.