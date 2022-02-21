News
Putin says he will decide today on recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk
Region:Russia
Theme: Politics

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he will make a decision today on the issue of recognizing the independence of Donetsk and Luhansk, RIA Novosti reported.

The heads of the self-proclaimed republics, Denis Pushilin and Leonid Pasechnik, had earlier made such a request to him.

"I have heard your opinions. The decision will be taken today," the Russian leader said at the Kremlin Security Council meeting.

An excerpt of Vladimir Putin's relevant statement was published on the Telegram channel RIA_Kremlinpool.
