News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
February 21
USD
478.7
EUR
543.8
RUB
6.22
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
February 21
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.7
EUR
543.8
RUB
6.22
Show news feed
Armenia PM invites Vladimir Putin to visit Armenia
Armenia PM invites Vladimir Putin to visit Armenia
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan,  had a phone conversation with the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, the Prime Minister's press service reported.

The two leaders discussed the implementation of the agreements reached in the trilateral statements of 9 November 2020, 11 January 2021, and 16 November.

The Russian president invited the Armenian PM to pay an official visit to Moscow in the spring. The Armenian PM, in turn, invited Vladimir Putin to Armenia.

The sides also discussed the situation in Russian-Ukrainian relations and regional security issues.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Russia deputy FM receives new ambassador of Armenia
Vagharshak Harutyunyan presented the copies of his credentials to Andrey Rudenko…
 Former President Kocharyan: West might be attempting to somehow distance Armenia from Russia by double standards
The phrase "realpolitik" always works…
 Armenia and Russia Foreign Ministers discuss agreements on Karabakh and region
The sides discussed topical bilateral and regional issues, including the implementation of the trilateral agreements...
 Armenian Constitutional Court President receives Russian Ambassador to Armenia
At the beginning of the meeting Arman Dilanyan said that the cooperation agenda of the Armenian and Russian Constitutional Courts...
 Russia Security Council deputy chief arrives in Armenia
Oleg Khramov was received by Secretary Armen Grigoryan of the Armenian Security Council…
 Armenia, Russia deputy PMs discuss prospects for restoration of South Caucasus transport communications
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk is in Armenia on a working visit…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos