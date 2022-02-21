Armenia PM invites Vladimir Putin to visit Armenia

Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, had a phone conversation with the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, the Prime Minister's press service reported.
The two leaders discussed the implementation of the agreements reached in the trilateral statements of 9 November 2020, 11 January 2021, and 16 November.
The Russian president invited the Armenian PM to pay an official visit to Moscow in the spring. The Armenian PM, in turn, invited Vladimir Putin to Armenia.
The sides also discussed the situation in Russian-Ukrainian relations and regional security issues.