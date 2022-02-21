Jordanian PM finds out he contracted COVID-19 in Egypt

Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher Al-Khasawneh tested positive for coronavirus on Monday without showing any visible symptoms, the AP reported, citing a government official.
Al-Khasawneh was diagnosed while in Cairo while leading his country's delegation in cooperation talks with Egyptian officials. He arrived in Egypt on Thursday.
Jordanian government spokesman said that Al-Khasawnah's meeting with President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi on Monday had been canceled and that the prime minister would be isolated after returning to Amman.
Egyptian Prime Minister’s office said Egyptian officials who had been in contact with the Jordanian prime minister had tested negative for the coronavirus.