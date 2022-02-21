News
Monday
February 21
News
Monday
February 21
Earthquake hits Georgia
Earthquake hits Georgia
Region:Georgia
Theme: Society, Incidents

An earthquake with magnitude 3.2 hits nine kilometres from the village of Sameba in southern Georgia on Monday, Sputnik Georgia reported.

The tremors were fixed at 4:17 pm local time, said the seismic monitoring centre. The hypocenter was at a depth of 9 kilometres.

There were no reports of casualties or destruction.

Georgia is a country of moderate seismic activity. The most powerful earthquake registered in Georgia with magnitude 7.0 occurred in 1991 in the regions of Racha and Imereti (Western Georgia). The intensity at the epicentre was 9 magnitude. This earthquake killed about 200 people, destroyed almost 46,000 houses and destroyed a thousand industrial facilities.

 
Photos