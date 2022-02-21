Education Ministers of Georgia and Azerbaijan sign bilateral cooperation agreement

Education Ministers of Azerbaijan and Georgia Emin Amrullayev and Mikhail Chkhenkeli signed an agreement on bilateral cooperation in education sphere in Tbilisi on Monday, Education Ministry of Georgia said on its Facebook page, Novosti-Gruziya reported.
"The agreement provides cooperation in the fields of general education, vocational education, and higher education. Within the framework of the agreement the ties between academic, higher and vocational schools will be strengthened.
The agreement also provides for the study of the Georgian and Azerbaijani languages at the respective higher education institutions on the bachelor's degree level.
At the meeting the Ministers positively assessed the cooperation between the two countries, which includes giving textbooks to the Azerbaijani speaking schools in Georgia and the Georgian speaking ones in Azerbaijan.
The cooperation between the National Examinations and Assessment Center of Georgia and the Azerbaijan State Examinations Center, which includes the development of exam tasks for teachers of the Azerbaijani language and literature, was also positively assessed.
Emin Amrullayev thanked the Georgian government and personally Mikhail Chkhenkeli for supporting Azerbaijanis living in Georgia in terms of learning the state language. He emphasized that it gives them an opportunity to study in Georgian universities and integrate into society," the statement says.