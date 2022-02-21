Media: Biden will meet with his national security team over situation in Russia, Ukraine

U.S. President Joe Biden will meet his national security team on Russia and Ukraine on Monday, a White House official said.
According to the official, the meeting will take place as Russian President Vladimir Putin weighs in on a request from two regions of eastern Ukraine to recognize independence, which could give Moscow an excuse to openly send troops, Reuters reported.
An anonymous source from the White House said this after a Reuters eyewitness saw Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley arrive at the White House on Presidents Day, the statement said.