Putin tells Macron and Scholz he will sign decree on Donetsk and Luhansk

Vladimir Putin had phone conversations with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Kremlin website reported.
"Vladimir Putin briefed on the outcome of the extended meeting of the Security Council of Russia, which considered the current situation around Donbas in the context of the resolution of the State Duma on the recognition of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics.
Today, the leaders of the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics have appealed for recognition of their sovereignty in connection with the military aggression of the Ukrainian authorities and the massive shelling of Donbas territory, as a result of which civilians are suffering.
The Russian president said that he intended to sign a relevant decree in the near future.
The President of France and the Federal Chancellor of Germany expressed disappointment at this development. However, they indicated their readiness to continue contacts," the report said.