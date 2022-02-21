EU warns of sanctions if Russia recognizes Donetsk and Luhansk

The European Union on Monday warned Moscow against recognizing the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics in eastern Ukraine, promising a strong response if Russia decides to do so, Reuters reported.
"If there is annexation, there will be sanctions, and if there is recognition, I will put the sanctions on the table and the ministers will decide," the EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said after a meeting of the bloc's foreign ministers.
"We call on President Putin to respect international law," he said. "We are ready to react with a strong united front in case he should decide" to ignore these calls, he said.