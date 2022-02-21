Explosion outside Luhansk representation to JCCC

An explosion has taken place outside the building of the Luhansk representative office of the Joint Centre for Control and Coordination of the Ceasefire Regime in central Luhansk, the Luhansk Information Centre reported.

LPR head Leonid Pasechnik said that the Ukrainian armed forces were planning not only to carry out provocations on the line of contact, but also to organize a breakthrough deep into the territory of the Republic. In this connection, he called on the residents of the Republic to leave for the territory of Russia as soon as possible and also instructed the leaders of the Republic's territories to ensure the organized evacuation of the population.

It is noted that Mikhail Filiponenko, head of the LPR representative office at the Joint Centre for Control and Coordination of the Ceasefire Regime (JCCC), and his driver were injured in the explosion in the centre of Luhansk.

"Car exploded in the car park near the representative office. While the details are being clarified, the head and the driver were injured," Ivan Filiponenko, official representative of the LPR People's Militia, told reporters at the scene.

The Interior Ministry of the self-proclaimed Luhansk said that the assailants used 10-15kg of explosives to kill the head of the LPR representative to the Joint Centre for Control and Coordination of the Ceasefire Regime (JCCC), Mikhail Filiponenko.

The scene is currently being examined by specialists.