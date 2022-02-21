Macron to hold meetings of Security Council on situation around Ukraine and Russia

French President Emmanuel Macron will hold meetings of the country's Security Council on Monday evening to discuss developments concerning Ukraine and Russia, Interfax reported, citing the BFMTV channel.
The TV channel did not give further details.
Earlier on Monday, the Kremlin press service said Putin had phone conversations with Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
"Putin briefed on the outcome of the meeting of the Russian Security Council, which considered the current situation around Donbas in the context of the State Duma resolution on the recognition of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics," the statement said.
Today, the leaders of the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics have appealed for recognition of their sovereignty in connection with the military aggression of the Ukrainian authorities and the massive shelling of Donbas territory, as a result of which civilians are suffering.
The Russian president said that he intended to sign a relevant decree in the near future.
The French president and the German chancellor "expressed their disappointment at this development. However, they indicated their readiness to continue contacts", it said.