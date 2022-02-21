Zelenskyy convenes meeting of National Security and Defense Council

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has convened a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council, Ukrinform reported.
He announced this on Twitter.
“In connection with the statements made at the meeting of the Security Council of Russia, I held urgent consultations with Emmanuel Macron and Olaf Scholz and convened the National Security and Defense Council,” the message says.
“A briefing will be held based on the results of the meeting of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine. The beginning is approximately at 21.00. The broadcast will take place on the Facebook page of the Office of the President of Ukraine.
As Ukrinform reported, the leaders of illegal armed formations in the temporarily occupied territories of the Lugansk and Donetsk regions Denis Pushilin and Leonid Pasechnik called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to recognize the independence of the pseudo-republics," Ukrinform noted.