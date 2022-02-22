Johnson says Putin's decision to recognize Ukraine's separatist states is a bad omen

The crisis in Ukraine escalated after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the recognition of the two breakaway republics, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, PA Media reports.
The decision to recognize Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine was a bad omen and a flagrant violation of international law, Johnson said.
The British Prime Minister said he was considering whether these actions could lead to the imposition of new sanctions against Russia.
According to the UK PM, another sign that things in Ukraine are going in the wrong direction.
The move appears to have shattered hopes for a diplomatic breakthrough that had been raised by the possibility of talks between Putin and US President Joe Biden, he said.
The Prime Minister has previously said that sanctions will be imposed if Russia invades Ukraine.
Johnson noted that it's becoming clear that we need to start applying maximum pressure.