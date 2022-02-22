News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
February 22
USD
478.7
EUR
543.8
RUB
6.22
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
February 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.7
EUR
543.8
RUB
6.22
Show news feed
Putin: 'Civilized world' prefers not to notice the horror and genocide in Donbas
Putin: 'Civilized world' prefers not to notice the horror and genocide in Donbas
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

The "civilized world" prefers not to notice the horror and genocide in Donbas, said Russian President Vladimir Putin in his address to the Russians, RIA Novosti reported.

"And the so-called 'civilized world,' the only representatives of which declared themselves in a self-proclaimed manner our Western partners, prefers not to notice it. As if there is nothing, all that horror, the genocide to which almost 4 million people are subjected. And just because those people did not agree with the 2014 Western-backed coup in Ukraine, they opposed the state movement leading to nationalism, cavemanship, and aggressive nationalism, and neo-Nazism. And they are fighting for the basic rights to live on their own land, to speak in their mother tongue, to preserve their culture and traditions. How long can this tragedy continue? How long can one endure?" Putin said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos