Newspaper: Armenia opposition MPs refuse to attend dinner with visiting Azerbaijan delegation

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: The delegation—including 2 Azerbaijani delegates—of the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly arrived in Yerevan yesterday.

They will hold a session today (…). Both pro-government and opposition delegates (…) from the RA NA [(National Assembly)] to the Euronest will participate.

Yesterday a dinner was given (…) in honor of the members of the [visiting] delegation, in which the [Armenian] oppositionists did not participate.

Dinner is also planned today (…), which was also rejected by the opposition. They said they did not want to sit at a table, share food with them [i.e., the Azerbaijani delegation]. Instead, they are going to make sharp speeches against Azerbaijan, raise [issues] related to [Armenian] captives [in Azerbaijan] and other issues.