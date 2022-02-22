News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
February 22
USD
478.43
EUR
541.68
RUB
5.99
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
February 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.43
EUR
541.68
RUB
5.99
Show news feed
Newspaper: Armenia PM goes to exhibition ‘covertly’
Newspaper: Armenia PM goes to exhibition ‘covertly’
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Iravunk daily of Armenia writes: The opening ceremony of the exhibition, entitled “The Secret of the Land: Artashat at the Crossroads of Cultures,” took place at the History Museum of Armenia.

And although the artists and the culture-loving public present at the opening ceremony of the exhibition underwent special inspection at the entrance—which takes place when the country's leadership participates in any event—neither incumbent Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan nor at least Acting President Alen Simonyan appear at all.

It turns out that Nikol Pashinyan had decided to visit the exhibition—with his wife—only when the opening speeches were made and the people—dispersed.

Yes, the de facto "prime minister of the people" avoids meeting even with artists and art lovers.

The important [thing is that] they have a picture from the exhibition, an official message as well, and all the same, no one delves into the other details.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Newspaper: Armenia opposition MPs refuse to attend dinner with visiting Azerbaijan delegation
Instead, they are going to make sharp speeches against Azerbaijan at the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly session…
 Newspaper: Noteworthy details emerge about ‘low quality missiles’ case
And defendant and ex-defense minister Davit Tonoyan, who is under arrest for more than four months, expressed confidence in his well-known letter that…
 Newspaper: Opposition faction's draft causes ‘fight at home’ of Armenia legislature ruling faction
The "Shushi Declaration" ratified by the parliaments of Azerbaijan and Turkey is on the agenda of the National Assembly…
 Newspaper: Armenia authorities decide on day of presidential election in parliament
Moreover, the inauguration of the President is planned to be held on…
 Newspaper: Armenia PM wants to give impression of ‘broad’ political ‘consensus’ on making constitutional amendments
In the last few months, Nikol Pashinyan has been holding a series of meetings with extra-parliamentary forces, which in fact serve his political interests…
 Armenia parliament to convene special session to discuss draft statement tabled by opposition ‘Armenia’ faction
With respect to the "Shushi Declaration’s" ratification by the parliaments of Azerbaijan and Turkey…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos