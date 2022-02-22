Newspaper: Armenia PM goes to exhibition ‘covertly’

YEREVAN. – Iravunk daily of Armenia writes: The opening ceremony of the exhibition, entitled “The Secret of the Land: Artashat at the Crossroads of Cultures,” took place at the History Museum of Armenia.
And although the artists and the culture-loving public present at the opening ceremony of the exhibition underwent special inspection at the entrance—which takes place when the country's leadership participates in any event—neither incumbent Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan nor at least Acting President Alen Simonyan appear at all.
It turns out that Nikol Pashinyan had decided to visit the exhibition—with his wife—only when the opening speeches were made and the people—dispersed.
Yes, the de facto "prime minister of the people" avoids meeting even with artists and art lovers.
The important [thing is that] they have a picture from the exhibition, an official message as well, and all the same, no one delves into the other details.