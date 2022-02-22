Zelenskyy: Ukraine reserves right to self-defense

Our borders are reliably protected, a territorial defense system has been created, our partners support us. This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a video message, Ukrinform.net reported.

"Under Article 51 of the UN Charter, Ukraine reserves the right to individual and collective self-defense. We distinguish well between the provocations and attacks of the aggressor troops. The truth belongs to us, and we will never hide the truth," Zelenskyy added.

He noted, however, that now there are no reasons for chaotic actions.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of the “Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics.” And the Ukrainian foreign ministry had stated that in case of recognizing these illegal formations, Moscow will bear full responsibility for the violation of the Minsk agreements and the process of peaceful settlement of the armed conflict in eastern Ukraine.