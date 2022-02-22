News
Tuesday
February 22
News
753 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
753 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Tuesday morning 753 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 416,510 in the country, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Also, 16 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 8,354 cases.

Three more cases of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses were recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 1,593 now.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 2,075, the total respective number so far is 394,155, and the number of people currently being treated is 12,408—a drop by 1,341 from the previous day.

And 5,588 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 2,870,459 such tests have been performed to date.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
