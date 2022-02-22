Inmate, 41, found dead in Armenia prison

YEREVAN. – At around 9:20pm on Monday, inmate K.A. (born in 1981) was found dead in the Nubarashen Penitentiary of Armenia—and hanging from a sheet tied to the bars of the window of his cell, the Penitentiary Service of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
It added that while serving his sentence, this convict had harmed himself on a regular basis, and in 2020 had committed suicide attempt, which was prevented by the penitentiary staff.
Also, K. A. had a number of illnesses, was treated at the convicts' hospital, and was under the psychiatric supervision.
The Investigative Committee of Armenia is preparing materials on this incident.