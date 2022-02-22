News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
February 22
USD
478.43
EUR
541.68
RUB
5.99
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
February 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.43
EUR
541.68
RUB
5.99
Show news feed
Inmate, 41, found dead in Armenia prison
Inmate, 41, found dead in Armenia prison
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – At around 9:20pm on Monday, inmate K.A. (born in 1981) was found dead in the Nubarashen Penitentiary of Armenia—and hanging from a sheet tied to the bars of the window of his cell, the Penitentiary Service of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

It added that while serving his sentence, this convict had harmed himself on a regular basis, and in 2020 had committed suicide attempt, which was prevented by the penitentiary staff.

Also, K. A. had a number of illnesses, was treated at the convicts' hospital, and was under the psychiatric supervision.

The Investigative Committee of Armenia is preparing materials on this incident.

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Belarusian citizen sentenced to 2 years in prison for insulting president
The verdict has not entered into force and can be appealed....
 Video surveillance camera records moment of tragic road accident in Armenia’s Abovyan
And the man who claimed to be behind the steering wheel of the BMW X5 at the time of this accident is actually the father of the real driver of this car…
 Military plane crashed in Iran
The causes of the incident are not specified....
 Call received on bomb in Yerevan police station
Fire and rescue squads have arrived at the scene…
 Ship with expensive cars on board is on fire in Atlantic Ocean
The spokesman confirmed that Porsche models make up approximately 1,100 of the 2,500 vehicles expected to be on board...
 FBI forms new team dealing with cryptocurrency
The new team will work closely with the National Cryptocurrency Enforcement Team...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos