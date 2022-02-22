Inmate, 41, found dead in Armenia prison

NEWS.am digest: Putin declares Eastern Ukraine regions independent; Putin invites Pashinyan to Moscow

EU to facilitate entry into its territory for tourists vaccinated, recovered from COVID-19

Sri Lankan authorities introduce periodic power outages due to financial crisis

Germany ready to send more troops to Lithuania after Putin recognizes Donetsk and Luhansk regions

Zelenskyy thanks Erdogan for his stance on Putin's recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk

Armenian MP claims: It is necessary to defend right of peoples to self-determination

Psaki says White House welcomes Germany's decision on Nord Stream 2

Qatar says it cannot replace Russian gas supplies to Europe with liquefied natural gas

EU prepares sanctions against Russian MPs

UK imposes sanctions on five Russian banks and wealthy individuals

Putin says he spoke with Tokayev before Aliyev's visit

Russian MFA says they are ready to European sanctions

Armenia Security Council meeting takes place chaired by Pashinyan

European Parliament member pledges to make efforts to bring Azerbaijan to account (PHOTOS)

Politico: EU ambassadors agree on non-recognition of Russian passports from Donetsk and Luhansk

Protest against Azerbaijani MPs' arrival in Yerevan ends

Dollar drops in Armenia

British Foreign Ministry summons Russian ambassador

Queen Elizabeth II cancels all video conferences due to coronavirus

Armenia opposition MP: EU must give unequivocal, targeted political assessment to actions of Azerbaijan, Turkey

Russia President speaks about settlement of Nagorno Karabakh situation

Putin, Aliyev begin talks in Kremlin

German Chancellor: Commissioning of Nord Stream 2 is on hold

European Parliament fails to recognize final outcome of 44-day war in Karabakh

Kremlin spokesman: Russian side remains open to diplomatic contacts at all levels

Iran urges sides to show restraint amid escalation of tensions in Ukraine

Zelenskyy to consider breaking diplomatic relations with Russia

Armenia ruling force MP does not vote in favor of Euronest statement on Ukraine

1 more person dies of coronavirus in Artsakh

Scuffle breaks out in front of Yerevan Sports and Concert Complex

Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan: I have always said that I do not understand what they are accusing me of

Ethiopia launches unique mega-project

Armenia ruling power legislator: Karabakh issue is not resolved

Singapore simplify entering country procedure

Armenia opposition lawmaker: Karabakh will never become part of Azerbaijan

Armenia ex-President Kocharyan, former deputy PM and now MP Gevorgyan criminal case court session reconvenes

India speaks out about crisis in Ukraine

FM: Artsakh also has all grounds for recognition of its independent statehood

Ruling force MP: Restoration of regional communications is priority for Armenia

Colombian Constitutional Court decriminalizes abortions before 24th week of pregnancy

Nicaragua President support Russia's recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk regions

Gold prices are rising

Inmate, 41, found dead in Armenia prison

Protest being staged near Yerevan Sports and Concert Complex

Copper rises in price

753 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

President: Artsakh has earned international recognition of its sovereign state

Iran Supreme Court head expresses satisfaction with Armenia authorities’ efforts to restore regional peace

Oil rises in price

Statue symbolizing Armenian-French friendship to be installed in France

Newspaper: Armenia PM goes to exhibition ‘covertly’

Newspaper: Armenia opposition MPs refuse to attend dinner with visiting Azerbaijan delegation

Yerevan hosting Euronest Parliamentary Assembly committees’ sessions

Azerbaijan MPs arrive at Yerevan Sports and Concert Complex, accompanied by large number of security officers

Zelenskyy: Ukraine reserves right to self-defense

Biden to block investments and trade of Americans with Donetsk and Luhansk regions

NATO responds to Putin's recognition of Donetsk, Luhansk regions

Putin: 'Civilized world' prefers not to notice the horror and genocide in Donbas

Johnson says Putin's decision to recognize Ukraine's separatist states is a bad omen

EU speaks on Putin's recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk

Zelenskyy convenes meeting of National Security and Defense Council

EU approves €1.2bn aid package for Ukraine

Putin to recognize Donestk and Luhansk independent

Macron to hold meetings of Security Council on situation around Ukraine and Russia

Explosion outside Luhansk representation to JCCC

EU warns of sanctions if Russia recognizes Donetsk and Luhansk

Putin tells Macron and Scholz he will sign decree on Donetsk and Luhansk

Jordanian PM finds out he contracted COVID-19 in Egypt

US and UK at OSCE extraordinary meeting declare Russia threat to Ukraine

Russian and German foreign ministers discuss situation around Ukraine

Media: Biden will meet with his national security team over situation in Russia, Ukraine

Ukraine demands immediate consultations at UN Security Council

Canada aims to end coronavirus protests with fines

Education Ministers of Georgia and Azerbaijan sign bilateral cooperation agreement

Earthquake hits Georgia

Armenia PM invites Vladimir Putin to visit Armenia

NEWS.am digest: Latest on situation in eastern Ukraine, Azerbaijani MPs arrive in Armenia

Putin and Pashinyan discuss Nagorno-Karabakh by phone

Taliban creates 'grand army' for Afghanistan

Putin says he will decide today on recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk

France Foreign Minister invites Lavrov to Paris to discuss crisis in Ukraine

Iran Foreign Ministry: No Concessions in Vienna on Iranian Nation's Rights

Russian FM to meet with his Turkish counterpart in Antalya

Australia opens borders to vaccinated tourists

Donetsk and Luhansk heads ask Putin to recognize independence of republics

Armenia Security Council Secretary and Ambassador of Sweden discuss regional issues

Protest against arrival of Azerbaijani MPs in Yerevan

BBC: UK says Putin intends to launch invasion of Ukraine

Ameriabank receives another IFC award in trade-finance sector

China to impose sanctions on US after arms sale to Taiwan

Azerbaijan President meets EU Special Representative for South Caucasus

Biden asks Macron to organize summit with Putin

Azerbaijan demands from Armenia but does not want to fulfill its own promises

Speaker of Turkish Parliament arrives in Georgia

Why do residents of Donetsk and Luhansk refrain from leaving their homes?

Russia intends to officially raise relations with Azerbaijan to alliance level

Armenia deputy PM asks that Pope Francis continue noting in his prayers return of Armenian captives from Azerbaijan

Dollar loses value in Armenia

Azerbaijan declares Armenia ex-Presidents Robert Kocharyan and Serzh Sargsyan wanted

Coronavirus infected Queen Elizabeth II continues to work