Singapore simplify entering country procedure

Since Tuesday, the Singapore authorities have significantly simplified the rules for entering from abroad, reducing quarantine to seven days, and also partially canceling PCR tests for a number of categories of travelers.
The new rules were published by the interdepartmental group to combat the spread of COVID-19, TASS reports.
Singapore's infection rate is currently comparable to most other destinations, so imported cases are unlikely to impact the situation in the country, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung.
According to him, the authorities will be able to focus on simplifying the arrival of travelers, who are unlikely to become burdensome for the republic's healthcare system.
Vaccination provides reliable protection against severe illness, and we are working to completely lift the quarantine for all travelers, the official said.
Starting from February 22, countries and territories, depending on the epidemiological situation, will be divided into three categories: destinations with a very low risk of spreading coronavirus, states that fall into the category for quarantine-free travel, and all other countries, the document says. The first category includes only mainland China, Macau and Taiwan. Those arriving from these regions need to have a negative PCR test result made two days before crossing the border, and within a day after arrival, pass an express test at special first-aid posts.