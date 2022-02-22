News
Ruling force MP: Restoration of regional communications is priority for Armenia
Ruling force MP: Restoration of regional communications is priority for Armenia
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – After the 44-day war [in the fall of 2020], Armenia has chosen the way out of the internal political crisis by holding snap parliamentary elections. Maria Karapetyan, a member of the ruling majority “Civil Contract” Faction of the National Assembly of Armenia, said this at Tuesday’s session—in the capital Yerevan—of the committees of the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly (PA).

According to her, the ruling political force of Armenia speaks about the rule of law in domestic policy and the establishment of peace in foreign policy.

"In the last process, the restoration of [regional] communications, their reopening is considered a priority. This refers not only to the road infrastructure, but also to safety. We believe that interdependence will help us solve the existing problems more effectively," Karapetyan explained.

According to the MP, the armed forces of Armenia and Azerbaijan should leave on the principle of “mirror withdrawal” of troops from the border. According to her this will enable to start the process of demarcation and delimitation of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border.

To note, an Azerbaijani delegation is also attending the aforesaid Yerevan session of the Euronest PA.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
