Armenia opposition lawmaker: Karabakh will never become part of Azerbaijan

YEREVAN. – The creative approach should always be welcomed. Azerbaijan has its own “brand” of “creative approach,” which ignores the existing problems and issues. Hayk Mamijanyan, a member of the Armenian delegation and the secretary of the opposition "With Honor" Faction of the National Assembly of Armenia, said this at Tuesday’s session—in the capital Yerevan—of the committees of the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly (PA).

According to the Armenian MP, those in Azerbaijan think that there is no conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh).

"They think that there are no [Armenian] prisoners of war [in Azerbaijan], that there was no use of prohibited weapons and ammunition during the 2020 44-day war [in Artsakh], there was no destruction of the Armenian cultural heritage, that it does not happen as of today, that there were and there are no terrorists in our region. Moreover, they claim that their armed forces are not currently in the sovereign territory of Armenia. This, of course, is a very ‘serious’ approach to solving the problem. You just need to not notice it," Mamijanyan said ironically.

Also, he recalled the Madrid principles, adding that Azerbaijan will hardly be able to ignore them.

In addition, the Armenian lawmaker pointed to the resolute determination of the people of Karabakh to protect their legal rights.

"The future is becoming inevitable. Also, on behalf of the former President of Armenia, who is now being persecuted by the dictatorial regime of Azerbaijan, I would like to state that Artsakh will never become part of Azerbaijan," concluded Hayk Mamijanyan.

To note, an Azerbaijani delegation is also attending the aforesaid Yerevan session of the Euronest PA.