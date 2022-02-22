Armenia ruling power legislator: Karabakh issue is not resolved

YEREVAN. – The Karabakh issue is not resolved. The Armenian side will engage various international forces to resolve the issue. Maria Karapetyan, a member of the Armenian delegation and of the ruling majority “Civil Contract” Faction of the National Assembly of Armenia, said this at Tuesday’s session—in the capital Yerevan—of the committees of the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly (PA). According to her, this will enable to ensure long-term peace in the region.
In her address, the Armenian MP touched also upon the issue of the return of the Armenian prisoners of war in Azerbaijan, as well as the preservation of the Armenian cultural heritage in the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) territories that have come under the control of Azerbaijan.
"International organizations should have the opportunity to enter the region. It will enable to provide the necessary oversight," Karapetyan explained.
In addition, according to her, Armenia is now considering the possibility of reopening the Turkey border, which Ankara had closed.
To note, an Azerbaijani delegation is also attending the aforesaid Yerevan session of the Euronest PA.